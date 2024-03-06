Savers Value Village (SVV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect Savers Value Village to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Savers Value Village Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of SVV opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. Savers Value Village has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $26.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SVV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Savers Value Village from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Savers Value Village from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Savers Value Village currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Insider Transactions at Savers Value Village

In other news, insider Jubran N. Tanious sold 10,000 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,381 shares of company stock worth $571,166.

Institutional Trading of Savers Value Village

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 5,798.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Savers Value Village in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Savers Value Village in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

