Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 841.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,919,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,706 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 153,913.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 80,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 80,035 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 28,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 107,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 90,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.87.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,441 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,947. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $50.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,028,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,538,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average of $53.80. The stock has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

