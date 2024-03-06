Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 15,536 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 132.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,536 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 322.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE opened at $189.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 97.70 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.