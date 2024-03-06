Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 975.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,103 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 64,405.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,544 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1,278.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,420,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after buying an additional 1,317,840 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,062,000 after purchasing an additional 528,070 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 73.8% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,158,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,385,000 after purchasing an additional 491,994 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Down 2.0 %

AWK stock opened at $119.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.91. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.25 and a 52 week high of $153.43. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Water Works

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.