Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $40.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.44. The company has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

