Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $4.15 Million in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in ARM in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

ARM stock opened at 134.07 on Wednesday. Arm Holdings plc has a 12-month low of 46.50 and a 12-month high of 164.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of 94.80.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 83.17.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

