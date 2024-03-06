Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 113,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Callon Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPE. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:CPE opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.47. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.46. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $41.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPE. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CPE

Callon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.