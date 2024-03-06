Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 31,515 Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,342,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $710,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 48,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $140.00 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $184.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.45. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $86.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.32 million. Analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLAB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.