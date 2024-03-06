Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 31,515 Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,342,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $710,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 48,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period.
Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $140.00 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $184.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLAB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.29.
Silicon Laboratories Profile
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.
