Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,428 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 64,131 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in KB Home by 40.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 29.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.18.

KB Home Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE KBH opened at $67.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.37. KB Home has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $69.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.73.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $9,819,235.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,583,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 59,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $3,569,533.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,984,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $9,819,235.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,583,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

