Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 27,933 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,933 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.15% of BlackRock worth $144,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,252,126,000 after purchasing an additional 138,455 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,329,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,148,586,000 after purchasing an additional 35,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after purchasing an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,096,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,140,439,000 after purchasing an additional 255,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,876,647,000 after acquiring an additional 59,298 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.4 %

BLK stock traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $825.23. The stock had a trading volume of 92,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,110. The firm has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $797.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $727.96. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $841.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 54.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

