Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 117,399 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.92% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $87,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ronald Herrmann bought 440 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann acquired 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:RGA traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,758. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $181.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.12 and a 200-day moving average of $157.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.90.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

