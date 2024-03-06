Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,160 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.21% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $109,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE:EL traded down $2.18 on Wednesday, reaching $145.14. 528,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.21. The firm has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 113.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $260.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.12.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

