Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 698,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,213 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $121,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.75. 571,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,081. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zoetis

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 3,786 shares of company stock worth $748,470 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.