Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,015,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,059 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.10% of Verizon Communications worth $130,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 36,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 20,840 shares in the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 22,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 8,135 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,340 shares of company stock worth $1,712,039. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,349,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,511,189. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $169.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

