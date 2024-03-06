Schroder Investment Management Group Has $111.65 Million Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,952,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,584 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $111,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

NYSE ST traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.37. 98,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,890. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.24. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $51.62.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -959.81%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

