Schroder Investment Management Group Has $155.31 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,035 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.24% of Cadence Design Systems worth $155,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $5,202,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 46.7% in the third quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 55,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,886,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 20.3% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 261,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,199,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $807,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,889,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $807,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,889,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,107 shares of company stock valued at $40,217,826 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,408. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.63. The firm has a market cap of $84.23 billion, a PE ratio of 80.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.78 and a 52 week high of $320.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CDNS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.33.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

