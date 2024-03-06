Schroder Investment Management Group Has $89.26 Million Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 654,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,492 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.74% of Owens Corning worth $89,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,343,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,932,000 after purchasing an additional 906,782 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 878.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 559,459 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,602.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 475,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,868,000 after purchasing an additional 447,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 608,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,259,000 after purchasing an additional 324,271 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE OC traded up $1.94 on Wednesday, hitting $151.19. 114,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.12 and its 200 day moving average is $139.41. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $160.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total transaction of $1,108,783.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,384,498.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total transaction of $1,108,783.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,384,498.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,907 shares of company stock worth $2,715,869. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

