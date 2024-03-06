Schroder Investment Management Group Has $95.17 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 568,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,741 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.24% of CrowdStrike worth $95,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 109,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,152.2% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 231,898 shares of company stock worth $60,878,879. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 16.6 %

CRWD stock traded up $49.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $346.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,894,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,360. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.70 and a 200-day moving average of $228.92. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $365.00. The stock has a market cap of $83.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5,781.04, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.39.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

