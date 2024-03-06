Schroder Investment Management Group Has $96.96 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,267 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $96,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FICO. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE FICO traded up $14.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,278.49. The company had a trading volume of 15,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,660. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,237.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,058.37. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $650.00 and a 12 month high of $1,336.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.63, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total value of $362,771.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,778 shares of company stock valued at $24,786,426 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

