Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,895,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,361 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.20% of Boston Scientific worth $152,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2,174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upgraded Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.09. 640,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,664,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $67.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $463,322.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,833.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,945 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

