Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,389,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192,813 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.70% of East West Bancorp worth $125,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.78. 264,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.88.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.47%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,655.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,655.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

