Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 108,646 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,967,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 108,646 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $133,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 52.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,147,237.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 277,228 shares of company stock valued at $23,186,471. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,331,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,271,810. The company has a market capitalization of $104.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.92. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $97.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MU. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.