Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 32,960 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 623,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,960 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $146,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.35. The company had a trading volume of 249,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,648. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.85. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $209.39 and a 12 month high of $282.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

