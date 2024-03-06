Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 46,041 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,594,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,041 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.36% of Kroger worth $116,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 430.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,619,420,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.04. 912,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,516,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stephens decreased their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

