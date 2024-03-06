Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Sets New 1-Year High at $144.29

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $144.29 and last traded at $144.20, with a volume of 8669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $143.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $509,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,033.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $509,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,033.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $878,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,233 shares of company stock worth $1,539,058. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,062,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $504,995,000 after purchasing an additional 194,160 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,917,000 after buying an additional 19,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Featured Stories

