Scopus Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 68.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 103,573 shares during the quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $7,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in HEICO by 3,192.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,351 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter valued at about $85,710,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in HEICO by 336.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,584,000 after purchasing an additional 268,584 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter valued at about $35,606,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HEICO by 2,002.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 155,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after purchasing an additional 147,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO Trading Up 0.6 %

HEI stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.05. 39,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.61 and a 200-day moving average of $173.19. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $153.63 and a 52-week high of $200.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.17.

HEICO Announces Dividend

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $896.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on HEICO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $97,933.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HEICO

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.