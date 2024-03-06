Scopus Asset Management L.P. Has $2.35 Million Stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. cut its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,477 shares during the quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.50% of P.A.M. Transportation Services worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,446,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,276,000 after purchasing an additional 716,798 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,292,000 after purchasing an additional 603,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 254,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 145,392 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 70,355 shares during the period. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTSI traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.01. 18,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,527. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.56 million, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $31.36.

P.A.M. Transportation Services ( NASDAQ:PTSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $180.17 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTSI. StockNews.com upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

