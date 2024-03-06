Scopus Asset Management L.P. Has $6.40 Million Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 80.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,000 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Ingredion worth $6,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,186,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 4,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,704,000 after buying an additional 332,719 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 752,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,019,000 after buying an additional 317,509 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,801,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 540,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,174,000 after buying an additional 230,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $6,399,076.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,635,601.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,920 shares of company stock valued at $6,902,922 in the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on INGR. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.67.

Ingredion Stock Performance

INGR stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.99. 34,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,097. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $118.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

