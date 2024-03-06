Scopus Asset Management L.P. Makes New $4.55 Million Investment in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Kirby as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 293.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $593,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,150,283.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $146,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $593,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,150,283.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,642 shares of company stock worth $4,416,847 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kirby Stock Up 0.8 %

KEX stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.98. The stock had a trading volume of 14,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,733. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $64.92 and a 1-year high of $90.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.51.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Kirby had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.