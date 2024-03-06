Scopus Asset Management L.P. Purchases 130,000 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 130.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Vertiv worth $8,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,935 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 450.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 377,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.98. The stock had a trading volume of 963,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,915,912. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day moving average is $46.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.57. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $73.50.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

