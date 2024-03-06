Scopus Asset Management L.P. Takes $5.20 Million Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 95,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in CRH by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.29. 559,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,926,538. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average is $63.69. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $84.65.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRH. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson began coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

