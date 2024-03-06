Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $18,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,712,000 after acquiring an additional 273,316 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 41.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $332,438,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 5.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,568,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,466,000 after acquiring an additional 121,651 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,240,129.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $5,312,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,762 shares in the company, valued at $81,519,868.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,638,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,240,129.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,524,713 shares of company stock worth $214,184,194. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.37. 610,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,103,585. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $163.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $104.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

