Scotia Capital Inc. Has $21.60 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $19,984,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IVV traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $512.35. 547,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,315,649. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $516.72. The company has a market cap of $396.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

