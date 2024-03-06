Scotia Capital Inc. Has $9.22 Million Stock Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,894,066 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 91,499 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Hudbay Minerals worth $9,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 16,299,356 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,378,000 after buying an additional 2,141,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,550,257 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,428,000 after acquiring an additional 260,223 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,290,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,643,000 after acquiring an additional 467,872 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,998,581 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,523,413 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after acquiring an additional 440,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 2.7 %

HBM traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 182,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,406. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.94. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $6.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0074 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.