Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $13,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.68. The company had a trading volume of 20,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,395. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $48.48 and a 12-month high of $75.35.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.