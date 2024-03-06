Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,253 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $11,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 760,039.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,383,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,324,000 after buying an additional 1,383,272 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 605.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 284,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,197,000 after buying an additional 243,766 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,264,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,478,000. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,645,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

IOO stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.33. 10,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,457. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $64.74 and a 52-week high of $87.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.56.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

