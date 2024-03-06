Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 117 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,670,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,244,000 after purchasing an additional 103,829 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,210,000. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.68. 112,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,044. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $343.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $323.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.75. The company has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.