Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 55,050 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,050 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $10,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

FLOT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.84. 982,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.76. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.