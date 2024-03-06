Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 8,884 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,884 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $14,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.53.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.80. The stock had a trading volume of 424,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,678. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The company has a market capitalization of $89.90 billion, a PE ratio of 68.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.57.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,592,668 shares of company stock worth $38,521,631. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

