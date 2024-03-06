Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 986 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $19,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,882,000 after buying an additional 134,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,592,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,257,000 after buying an additional 27,851 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.67. 121,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,304. The company has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $179.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.15.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

