Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 329,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,166 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $16,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Unilever by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $49.17. 224,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,733. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.88. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

