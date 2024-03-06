Scotiabank Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $400.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $320.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.85% from the stock’s previous close.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.68.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Trading Up 11.2 %

Shares of CRWD traded up $33.42 on Wednesday, hitting $330.98. 14,452,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,932,661. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,518.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.92. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,898 shares of company stock valued at $60,878,879. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $464,000. True Vision MN LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $541,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 30,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5,452.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 144,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 141,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,995,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.