SEA (NYSE:SE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

SEA Trading Up 5.7 %

SEA stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,596,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,014,924. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.56. The stock has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SEA has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $88.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SE. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth $60,669,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SEA by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,081 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in SEA by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,982,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $120,801,000 after purchasing an additional 811,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 179.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,483,734 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $100,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,450 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on SEA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on SEA from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on SEA from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price target on SEA from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on SEA from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

