Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Squarespace in a report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Squarespace’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Squarespace’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). Squarespace had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Squarespace from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Squarespace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Squarespace from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Squarespace

Squarespace Stock Performance

Shares of SQSP opened at $31.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average of $30.29. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -639.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 59,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $1,960,473.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,588,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,373,816.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Squarespace news, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 5,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $163,358.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,120.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 59,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $1,960,473.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,588,316 shares in the company, valued at $117,373,816.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 455,708 shares of company stock valued at $14,262,330. Company insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 12.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 1.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Squarespace

(Get Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.