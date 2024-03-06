Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Acquires 335,822 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335,822 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allakos were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Allakos by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 770,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 335,822 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Allakos by 9.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 44,918 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Allakos during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Allakos during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allakos Stock Performance

Shares of Allakos stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 61,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,524. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. Allakos Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $6.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair raised Allakos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Allakos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allakos from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Allakos from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

