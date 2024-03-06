Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Buys 116 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Stock Performance

BioNTech stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.29. The stock had a trading volume of 93,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,984. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.63. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $136.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BNTX shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on BioNTech from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BioNTech

About BioNTech

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.