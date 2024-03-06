Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Buys 575 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NBIX. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.52.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $14,016,787.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,187,419.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $36,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,480 shares of company stock worth $35,581,941. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.70. 22,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.03. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $143.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

