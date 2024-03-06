Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,655 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,355 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,402 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,980,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,712,000 after buying an additional 840,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,756,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,170,000 after acquiring an additional 855,540 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 49,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,682. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of -0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMLX. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMLX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $53,240.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $53,240.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,556.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $45,919.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,529.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,207 shares of company stock valued at $238,897. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.