Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Has $688,000 Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.51. 66,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,794. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The company has a market capitalization of $120.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.07 and its 200 day moving average is $49.96.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 12.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

