Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MEDP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after acquiring an additional 294,103 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 67.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,159,000 after purchasing an additional 246,775 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,927,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,784,000 after buying an additional 228,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,977,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MEDP. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.67.

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total value of $5,404,823.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,525,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,175,298.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,379 shares of company stock valued at $28,152,746 over the last three months. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Medpace stock traded up $5.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $408.76. 41,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,204. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $330.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.78. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.00 and a 12-month high of $414.56.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

